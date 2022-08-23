Axie Infinity (AXS) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.18 Billion

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar. One Axie Infinity coin can currently be purchased for about $14.27 or 0.00066699 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $1.18 billion and approximately $102.69 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004676 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,390.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004676 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003788 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002390 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00129371 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00032985 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00079593 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

AXS is a coin. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,985,453 coins. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired universe where anyone can earn tokens through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem. Players can battle, collect, raise, and build a land-based kingdom for their pets. All art assets and Axie genetic data can be easily accessed by 3rd parties, allowing community developers to build their own tools and experiences in the Axie Infinity universe. Axie Infinity Shards are an ERC 20 governance token for the Axie universe. Holders will shape the future of Axie Infinity by signaling their support for upgrades to the ecosystem and directing usage of a Community Treasury. AXS holders will be able to claim rewards if they stake their tokens, play the game, and participate in key governance votes. Players will also be able to earn AXS when they play various games within the Axie Infinity Universe and through user-generated content initiatives. “

