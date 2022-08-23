AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Bought by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP raised its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other AutoZone news, Director Brian Hannasch acquired 133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,901.95 per share, for a total transaction of $252,959.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 512 shares in the company, valued at $973,798.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AutoZone news, Director Brian Hannasch acquired 133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,901.95 per share, for a total transaction of $252,959.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 512 shares in the company, valued at $973,798.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AutoZone stock traded down $11.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,298.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,740. The company has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,165.50 and its 200-day moving average is $2,057.20. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,503.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2,362.24.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.87 by $3.16. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $26.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price target for the company. Stephens upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,169.41.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

