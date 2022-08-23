AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.10.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AOCIF. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bank Financial lowered AutoCanada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Scotiabank cut their target price on AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on AutoCanada from C$46.00 to C$46.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

AutoCanada Stock Down 1.7 %

OTCMKTS AOCIF opened at $21.38 on Tuesday. AutoCanada has a 52 week low of $17.79 and a 52 week high of $38.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.01.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

