Aurix (AUR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $23.99 Million

Aurix (AUR) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Aurix coin can now be purchased for $1.41 or 0.00006620 BTC on major exchanges. Aurix has a total market capitalization of $23.99 million and $129,929.00 worth of Aurix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aurix has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aurix Profile

AUR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2014. Aurix’s total supply is 17,000,000 coins. Aurix’s official Twitter account is @auroracoinIS.

Aurix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Auroracoin is a cryptocurrency for Iceland. It is based on litecoin and is 50% premined. The premined coins will be distributed to the entire population of Iceland, starting at the end of March 2014. An interesting way to encourage coin use and market penetration and similar to Spaincoins marketing push. Difficulty retargets every eight blocks and there is no block reward reduction. “

