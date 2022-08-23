AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Increased by Astrantus Ltd

Astrantus Ltd grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 130.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. AT&T comprises 0.8% of Astrantus Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Astrantus Ltd’s holdings in AT&T were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Cowen lowered their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AT&T to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE T traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $18.08. 664,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,851,212. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $128.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.52 and a 200-day moving average of $21.06.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.81%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

