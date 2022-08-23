AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Mystic Asset Management Inc.

Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on T. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.78.

AT&T Stock Up 0.1 %

T stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.15. The company had a trading volume of 333,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,851,212. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $129.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.06.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.