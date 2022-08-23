ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) Senior Officer Angella Alexander Sells 4,127 Shares

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA – Get Rating) Senior Officer Angella Alexander sold 4,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total value of C$181,600.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$176,232.02.

Angella Alexander also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Angella Alexander bought 2,566 shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$20.22 per share, with a total value of C$51,884.52.

TSE:ATA traded up C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$42.03. The stock had a trading volume of 55,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.20, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65. ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of C$30.60 and a 1-year high of C$53.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$38.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$40.23.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATA shares. Laurentian cut their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$59.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares increased their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$68.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$56.86.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

