Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America lowered Athersys from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1.00 to $0.25 in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Athersys Trading Down 7.4 %

NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $0.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of -1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.49. Athersys has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $1.81.

Institutional Trading of Athersys

Athersys ( NASDAQ:ATHX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Athersys had a negative net margin of 779.67% and a negative return on equity of 545.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Athersys will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in Athersys by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Athersys by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Athersys by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 18,495 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Athersys by 11.7% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 220,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 23,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Athersys by 5.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 30,249 shares in the last quarter. 22.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

