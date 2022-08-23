Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.05–$0.02 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.00 million-$21.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.27 million. Asure Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.05-$0.02 EPS.

Asure Software Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of ASUR stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,089. Asure Software has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.58 million, a PE ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.07.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 9.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Asure Software will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Asure Software

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Patrick Goepel bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $100,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 917,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,457.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASUR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after buying an additional 571,201 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,554,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,197,000 after buying an additional 236,468 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 243,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 62,862 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 27,419 shares during the period. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 839,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after buying an additional 25,671 shares during the period. 64.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Asure Software

(Get Rating)

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

See Also

