Astrantus Ltd Takes Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Astrantus Ltd acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loews Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Loews Corp now owns 170,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,753,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 125,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,379,000 after buying an additional 8,240 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after buying an additional 10,211 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 116,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,715,000 after purchasing an additional 15,612 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,646,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,531,000 after purchasing an additional 123,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on SSNC. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SS&C Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

In other news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $2,944,902.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,153,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSNC stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $59.03. The stock had a trading volume of 25,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,947. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.69 and a 200 day moving average of $66.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.59 and a 12-month high of $84.85.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

