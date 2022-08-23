Astrantus Ltd Takes $370,000 Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Astrantus Ltd acquired a new position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in Z. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 86.2% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $167,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,283 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $156,029.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,421.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,785 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $167,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,869 shares of company stock valued at $660,548 in the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on Z. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of Z traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.33. The company had a trading volume of 73,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,673,699. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.61 and a 1-year high of $104.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.93. The company has a quick ratio of 12.57, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

