Astrantus Ltd Purchases Shares of 3,700 VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Astrantus Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,700 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $4,872,849,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 206.5% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 25,453,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,949,561,000 after acquiring an additional 17,149,182 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,773,659 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,480,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 142.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,229,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $605,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 11,852.2% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,491,197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $288,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

Insider Activity

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $1,637,556.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,853,450.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $1,180,549.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,405,548.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $1,637,556.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,853,450.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,031 shares of company stock worth $3,121,220. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMware Stock Up 1.0 %

VMW has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lowered VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on VMware to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.91.

VMW traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.20. 22,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $167.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.85.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.