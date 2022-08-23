Astrantus Ltd Invests $449,000 in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Astrantus Ltd bought a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.8% of Astrantus Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 167,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $69,560,000 after purchasing an additional 28,365 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 8,507 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $5.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $306.40. The company had a trading volume of 123,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,338,624. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $294.63 and its 200-day moving average is $306.55.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot to $327.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.95.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

