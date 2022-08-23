Astrantus Ltd Invests $358,000 in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Astrantus Ltd purchased a new position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TDG. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,553,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,169,759,000 after buying an additional 16,648 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,690,668,000 after buying an additional 328,367 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,084,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,009,510,000 after purchasing an additional 156,434 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,223,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,414,756,000 after purchasing an additional 179,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,145,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,365,093,000 after purchasing an additional 13,955 shares during the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $721.36.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total transaction of $23,489,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total value of $23,489,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.63, for a total value of $6,205,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,947.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,978 shares of company stock valued at $38,950,146. Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock traded up $5.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $636.70. 2,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,478. The company has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $500.08 and a 52-week high of $686.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $580.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $609.48.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.87. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $18.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $74.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.62%.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

