Astrantus Ltd Has $461,000 Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Astrantus Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp comprises 0.8% of Astrantus Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Astrantus Ltd’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.5% in the first quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 36,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 54,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.3% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 13,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 209,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,010,000 after buying an additional 6,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.9% during the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 9,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FITB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.68. The stock had a trading volume of 90,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,735,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.33. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 29.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.