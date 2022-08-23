Astrantus Ltd Acquires New Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Astrantus Ltd bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 price target on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $160.00 target price on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.2 %

PNC stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.82. 25,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,159. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.54. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.39 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.95%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.