Astrantus Ltd Acquires New Shares in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Astrantus Ltd acquired a new stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Incyte by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Incyte by 4.9% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Incyte by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte by 22.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte by 19.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI lowered Incyte from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Incyte from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.92.

Insider Transactions at Incyte

Incyte Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $459,372.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,313 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,045.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $130,015.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,567.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total value of $459,372.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,045.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.33. 20,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.23. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.64. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $61.91 and a twelve month high of $84.86.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.25 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 28.46%. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.