AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Gap Up to $11.43

Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.43, but opened at $12.01. AST SpaceMobile shares last traded at $11.33, with a volume of 1,435 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

AST SpaceMobile Trading Up 8.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.93. The company has a current ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.23 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Trading of AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile ( NASDAQ:ASTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 68.97%. The business had revenue of $7.26 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASTS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 214.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 42,214 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 179,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 123,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 43,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.84% of the company’s stock.

About AST SpaceMobile

(Get Rating)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.