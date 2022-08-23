Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Sells 112 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 38,619 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 208,854 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,995 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,000,604 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $422,309,000 after acquiring an additional 145,210 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.94. 146,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,626,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.40. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $101.24 and a 1 year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.46.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

