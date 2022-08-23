Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Reduces Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up 0.9% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $14,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.9% in the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 17,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,769,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,767,000 after purchasing an additional 106,731 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CAT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Caterpillar to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Caterpillar to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.38.

CAT traded up $4.85 on Tuesday, reaching $196.61. 81,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,683,780. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.62. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.08 and a fifty-two week high of $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 38.40%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

