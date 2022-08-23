Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Has $24.20 Million Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,448 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International makes up about 1.6% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $24,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,010,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,725,650,000 after buying an additional 4,919,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,104,698,000 after buying an additional 896,553 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,709,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,696,349,000 after buying an additional 154,919 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,441,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,758,348,000 after buying an additional 337,741 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,940,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $822,535,000 after buying an additional 101,552 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle International

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Stock Performance

CCI stock traded down $3.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.22. The company had a trading volume of 26,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,174. The firm has a market cap of $75.01 billion, a PE ratio of 49.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $153.70 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.80.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CCI. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International to $213.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.06.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.