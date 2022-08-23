Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Has $10.29 Million Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,379 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $10,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Price Performance

NYSE LIN traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $293.59. The company had a trading volume of 53,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,404. The company has a market capitalization of $146.32 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.87. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $265.12 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $292.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.41.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Linde from €325.00 ($331.63) to €350.00 ($357.14) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.60.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.