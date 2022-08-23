Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Astrantus Ltd acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 1,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 12.8% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 292,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,591,000 after purchasing an additional 33,266 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 7,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.92.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.34. The stock had a trading volume of 18,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,369. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.22. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $63.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.89%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.