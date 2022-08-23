Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Buys 7,102 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 1.1% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $17,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 11,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,064,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,249,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $8,685,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,909.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 11,799 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,064,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,249,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,770 shares of company stock worth $18,287,391 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chevron Price Performance

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

Chevron stock traded up $4.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $161.10. 270,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,605,583. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $93.31 and a 12 month high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 37.89%.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

