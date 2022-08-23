ASD (ASD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $63.42 Million

ASD (ASD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One ASD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0960 or 0.00000448 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a total market capitalization of $63.42 million and $2.37 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ASD has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ASD

ASD is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ASD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

