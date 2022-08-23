Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.17–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.00 million-$135.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $124.39 million.

Arlo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ARLO stock opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.73. Arlo Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $11.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.62.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 38.13%. The business had revenue of $118.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Arlo Technologies

In other news, Director Prashant Aggarwal sold 122,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $981,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 647,209 shares in the company, valued at $5,177,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Prashant Aggarwal sold 122,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $981,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 182,636 shares of company stock worth $1,436,338 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 4,868.0% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 35,731 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 128.8% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 36,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 20,516 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 18.2% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 34,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $252,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

