Argent Trust Co Sells 12,694 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Argent Trust Co cut its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,905 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 12,694 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,817,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,080,385,000 after purchasing an additional 12,060,475 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 380.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,451,284 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $227,482,000 after buying an additional 4,316,893 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,750,501 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,524,330,000 after buying an additional 1,897,056 shares during the last quarter. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $75,114,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 37,679 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,688 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE FCX opened at $29.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.98. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The company has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 9.12%.

Insider Activity

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $397,302. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,302. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FCX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.