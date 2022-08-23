Argent Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Argent Trust Co trimmed its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,370 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DHI. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 160.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 201.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 132,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after buying an additional 88,752 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 388.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 44,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 438,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,509,000 after acquiring an additional 46,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DHI. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.14.

Insider Activity

D.R. Horton Price Performance

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $308,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,233.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,948 shares of company stock worth $829,286 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DHI opened at $72.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.02. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

