Argent Trust Co Has $1.76 Million Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,849 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,987 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James raised Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Wedbush raised their price target on Regions Financial to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RF opened at $22.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.29. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 14.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 30.63%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.