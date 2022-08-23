Argent Trust Co Acquires 474 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its position in Caterpillar by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 1,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 372,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,950,000 after acquiring an additional 32,568 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 993.2% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 19.9% in the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 8,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $191.76 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.08 and a fifty-two week high of $237.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.38.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

