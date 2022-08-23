Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Lowered to $140.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AMAT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $142.62.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $100.81 on Friday. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $82.67 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.39 and a 200-day moving average of $113.77.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.87%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,004,320 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $637,253,000 after acquiring an additional 63,907 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 353.6% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 202,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,381,000 after acquiring an additional 157,501 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 10,913 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 418.4% in the 2nd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 27,605 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 22,280 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

