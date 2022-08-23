Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised Applied Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $142.62.

Applied Materials Stock Down 3.7 %

AMAT stock opened at $100.81 on Friday. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $82.67 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $87.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.39 and a 200 day moving average of $113.77.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.87% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 32.1% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 387 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.9% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,204 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

