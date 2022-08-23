Apollon Limassol (APL) Price Reaches $1.93

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded up 14.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Apollon Limassol coin can now be purchased for about $1.93 or 0.00008986 BTC on popular exchanges. Apollon Limassol has a market cap of $636,149.95 and approximately $295,104.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Apollon Limassol has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00109230 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00019860 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00250625 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00031100 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008301 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Coin Profile

Apollon Limassol (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,307 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official website is www.apollon.com.cy/en. Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency. The official message board for Apollon Limassol is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined.

Buying and Selling Apollon Limassol

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon Limassol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollon Limassol using one of the exchanges listed above.

