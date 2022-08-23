Apollon Limassol (APL) Price Hits $1.76

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded up 23.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Apollon Limassol coin can now be bought for about $1.76 or 0.00008240 BTC on popular exchanges. Apollon Limassol has a market capitalization of $580,110.67 and $262,749.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Apollon Limassol has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00106724 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000600 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00019605 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.49 or 0.00254889 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00030916 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00008474 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000263 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Profile

Apollon Limassol (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,307 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official website is www.apollon.com.cy/en. Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency. Apollon Limassol’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined.

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

