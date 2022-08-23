Apollo Currency Reaches Market Cap of $18.07 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $18.07 million and $1.05 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00108480 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00019816 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.75 or 0.00250092 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00031016 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008268 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000262 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.