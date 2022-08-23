Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.60

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.61, with a volume of 12288 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 15th.
Antibe Therapeutics Stock Down 1.6 %
The firm has a market cap of C$31.79 million and a P/E ratio of -1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 11.92 and a current ratio of 13.07.
About Antibe Therapeutics
Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.
Featured Articles
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Lifted By Institutional Shift
- Palo Alto Networks Leads Cloud Security Stocks Higher
- MarketBeat Podcast: Fantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio
- Should You Buy These Copper Stocks Ahead Of Monster Demand?
- Three Industrial Stocks That Can Weather a Stormy Recession
Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.