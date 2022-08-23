Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC lowered its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NLY. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 25,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 52,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 74,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of NLY opened at $6.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 2.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.94.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $475.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.39 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 178.91%. Annaly Capital Management’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.56%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $1,112,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,669,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,279,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

