Analyzing Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) & NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Rating) and NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.3% of Versus Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of NantHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.8% of NantHealth shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Versus Systems alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Versus Systems and NantHealth’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Versus Systems $770,000.00 9.49 -$17.85 million ($0.40) -1.17 NantHealth $62.65 million 0.78 -$58.26 million ($0.48) -0.88

Analyst Recommendations

Versus Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NantHealth. Versus Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NantHealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Versus Systems and NantHealth, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Versus Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 NantHealth 0 0 1 0 3.00

Versus Systems presently has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 219.15%. Given Versus Systems’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Versus Systems is more favorable than NantHealth.

Profitability

This table compares Versus Systems and NantHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Versus Systems -620.58% -50.16% -39.17% NantHealth -88.54% N/A -27.06%

Risk & Volatility

Versus Systems has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NantHealth has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NantHealth beats Versus Systems on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Versus Systems

(Get Rating)

Versus Systems Inc. develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates eXtreme Engagement Online, a platform that allows live event producers, professional sports franchises, video game publishers and developers, live event producers, and professional sports franchises, as well as other interactive media content creators, to offer in-game prizing and rewards based on the completion of in-content challenges alongside other user engagement tools. It primarily sells its access to platform and service offerings through its direct sales organization. Versus Systems Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About NantHealth

(Get Rating)

NantHealth, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions. The company also provides NaviNet, a suite of SaaS-based solution enabling payers and providers to streamline communication and consolidate information; NaviNet Open, a payer-provider collaboration platform for communication between health plans and providers; NaviNet AllPayer that provides eligibility, benefit, and claim status information to provider offices for commercial and government plans and CMS for Medicare beneficiaries through the NaviNet portal; and OpenNMS is an open-source network monitoring solution for enterprise-grade networks. In addition, it offers Quadris, a data solution that includes multi-data analysis, reporting, and professional services. The company was formerly known as Nant Health, LLC and changed its name to NantHealth, Inc. in June 2016. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. NantHealth, Inc. is as a subsidiary of NantWorks, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Versus Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versus Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.