Analysts’ Upgrades for August 23rd (AWI, CWCO, CX, DENN, EHGRF, ESLT, FDP, FDRVF, GBOOY, KMPH)

Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, August 23rd:

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $12.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $10.00.

The Star Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

FD Technologies (LON:FDP) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a hold rating. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 1,900 ($22.96) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 1,600 ($19.33).

FD Technologies (OTCMKTS:FDRVF) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Sofina Société Anonyme (OTC:SFNXF) was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a reduce rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has €210.00 ($214.29) price target on the stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

