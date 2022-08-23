Analysts Set Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Target Price at $10.86

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.86.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TBPH. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Thursday, July 14th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.
Insider Buying and Selling at Theravance Biopharma
In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 4,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $47,637.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 364,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,673.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 15,086 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $132,605.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 369,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,232.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 4,906 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $47,637.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 364,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,673.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Theravance Biopharma
Theravance Biopharma Stock Performance
Shares of Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $9.07 on Thursday. Theravance Biopharma has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $14.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.36.
Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Theravance Biopharma Company Profile
Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.
In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.
Featured Stories
