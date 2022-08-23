Analysts Set Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) PT at GBX 55.14

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOYGet Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 55.14 ($0.67).

Several research firms recently weighed in on LLOY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 42 ($0.51) to GBX 45 ($0.54) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 61 ($0.74) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 52 ($0.63) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

LON LLOY opened at GBX 44.50 ($0.54) on Thursday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of GBX 38.10 ($0.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 56 ($0.68). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 43.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 45.58. The firm has a market cap of £30.47 billion and a PE ratio of 741.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In related news, insider William Chalmers acquired 149,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £64,461.30 ($77,889.44).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

