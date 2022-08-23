Analysts Set Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) PT at $122.00

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.00.

ATO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Atmos Energy to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $116.15 on Tuesday. Atmos Energy has a one year low of $85.80 and a one year high of $122.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.10 and its 200 day moving average is $113.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 8.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,965,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,359,000 after purchasing an additional 81,832 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 310.9% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 189,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,236,000 after buying an additional 143,335 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 251.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 90.8% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

