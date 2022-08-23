Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Cresco Labs (CRLBF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS: CRLBF) recently:

8/18/2022 – Cresco Labs had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $19.00 to $15.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/18/2022 – Cresco Labs had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $6.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/18/2022 – Cresco Labs had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$9.50 to C$8.00.

8/17/2022 – Cresco Labs had its price target lowered by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from C$15.00 to C$10.00.

OTCMKTS CRLBF traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,202. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91. Cresco Labs Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.62.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

