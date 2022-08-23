Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,022,056 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,286,084 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,036,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $466,657,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 10.9% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,604,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $799,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,221 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,989,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,485,863,000 after purchasing an additional 864,918 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth approximately $52,751,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 9.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,438,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $403,125,000 after purchasing an additional 474,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:APH traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.68. 9,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,851. The stock has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 15.00%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on APH. Cowen dropped their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.90.

Amphenol Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

