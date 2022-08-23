AMO Coin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $237,830.00 (AMO)

AMO Coin (AMO) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 23rd. AMO Coin has a market capitalization of $26.66 million and approximately $237,830.00 worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AMO Coin has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. One AMO Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

AMO Coin Profile

AMO Coin (AMO) is a coin. It launched on April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 19,174,109,628 coins. AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. AMO Coin’s official website is www.amo.foundation. The official message board for AMO Coin is medium.com/@amoblockchain. The Reddit community for AMO Coin is https://reddit.com/r/amoblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

AMO Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMO Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AMO Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

