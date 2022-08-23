American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stake Raised by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,040 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $993,440,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of American Express by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,504,375,000 after purchasing an additional 906,904 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 1,051.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 578,461 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $94,636,000 after purchasing an additional 528,228 shares in the last quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. acquired a new stake in American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,170,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in American Express by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,607,848,000 after buying an additional 320,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AXP traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $157.80. 65,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,727,900. The firm has a market cap of $118.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

