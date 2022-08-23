American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,395 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 873.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 823.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of American Express stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727,900. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a one year low of $134.12 and a one year high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.43.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.53.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

