American Century Companies Inc. Sells 513,863 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,108,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513,863 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $498,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $356,291,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,431 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1,494.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,195,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,437 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,115,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,881,000 after acquiring an additional 842,927 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Sysco to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

In other Sysco news, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,879.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

SYY traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.57. 76,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,430,242. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

