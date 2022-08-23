American Century Companies Inc. Sells 3,458,139 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,930,069 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,458,139 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 0.6% of American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.15% of Meta Platforms worth $873,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.0 %

META traded down $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,351,446. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.49. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

META has been the topic of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $212.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.37.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.93, for a total value of $65,640.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,382.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.93, for a total value of $65,640.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,382.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,276 shares of company stock valued at $8,598,394. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

