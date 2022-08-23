American Century Companies Inc. Sells 153,770 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,037,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 153,770 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.28% of MSCI worth $521,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MSCI by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,730,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,123,726,000 after buying an additional 360,156 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,662,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,243,680,000 after purchasing an additional 77,739 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,909,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,782,359,000 after purchasing an additional 48,326 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,527,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $933,388,000 after purchasing an additional 71,731 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 134.9% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,325,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $666,473,000 after purchasing an additional 761,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI stock traded down $4.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $468.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,396. The company has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.65 and a beta of 1.09. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $376.41 and a twelve month high of $679.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $445.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $462.58.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.07. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 151.89% and a net margin of 36.85%. The business had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $478.00 to $513.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on MSCI from $507.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.25.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $2,507,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at $13,744,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.